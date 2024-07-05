G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Trading Up 20%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGGGet Free Report)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 20,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.09.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 211.56% and a negative net margin of 147.66%. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

