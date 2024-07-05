FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.0 %

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,501. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

