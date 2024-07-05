Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.75

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.75 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.56), with a volume of 97020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.57).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £56.32 million, a PE ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

