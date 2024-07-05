Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.45 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
