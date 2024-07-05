Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.45 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.