Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,726,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

FLIN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

