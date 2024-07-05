FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 7,657,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,241,990. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

