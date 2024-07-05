FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,738 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.65. 272,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,744. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

