FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Shares of PWR traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.60. The company had a trading volume of 601,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,462. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

