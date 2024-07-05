FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,730,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

