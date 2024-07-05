FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 64,179 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $47,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 744,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

