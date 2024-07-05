FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39,276 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $62,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 46,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.