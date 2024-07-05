FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 583,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.