FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 225,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,792. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.