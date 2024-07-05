FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $254.08. 735,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,699. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

