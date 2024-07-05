FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $530.39. The company had a trading volume of 656,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.00. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

