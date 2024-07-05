FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

KOCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

