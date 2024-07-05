FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 24,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

