FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.09. 313,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $644.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

