FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,815 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 266,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.