FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $120,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

