Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Up 6.2%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.21). 732,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 389,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.08).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forterra
Forterra Trading Up 6.2 %
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.