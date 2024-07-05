Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Up 6.2%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.21). 732,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 389,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

