Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 8,571,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,691,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

