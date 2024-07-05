Flare (FLR) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $893.61 million and $29.66 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,007,308,610 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01952726 USD and is down -13.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,101,529.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

