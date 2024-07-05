First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Cut by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.60% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 580,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,728. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

