Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 558,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,015 shares.The stock last traded at $45.21 and had previously closed at $45.10.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

