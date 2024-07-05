Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.34

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.34 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 138977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 823,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

