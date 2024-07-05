Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 118.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,974. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

