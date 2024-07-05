Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.72

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 66449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

