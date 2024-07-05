Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $156.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

