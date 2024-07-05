Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $53,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 247,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $73,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

