Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
