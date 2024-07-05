Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Rosty Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $14,902.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,197.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,433.56.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $22,146.41.

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $164.76 million, a P/E ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FENC

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.