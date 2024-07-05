EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 686.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 96,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

