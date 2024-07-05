Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $180.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $124.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.