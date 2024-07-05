eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $214,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,433,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

