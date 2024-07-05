ExcelFin Acquisition (NASDAQ:XFIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 470,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

