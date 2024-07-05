Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after purchasing an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after purchasing an additional 156,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 1,027,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

