Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

