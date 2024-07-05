Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY traded down $8.61 on Thursday, hitting $898.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $824.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.