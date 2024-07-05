Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $123,526,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $61,656,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 502,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

