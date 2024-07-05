Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.36. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

