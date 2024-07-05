Evercore ISI Trims Waters (NYSE:WAT) Target Price to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.20.

NYSE:WAT opened at $287.50 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 34.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,286,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

