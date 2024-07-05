Evercore ISI Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $365.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Shares of SYK opened at $332.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

