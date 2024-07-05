Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

