Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54. Approximately 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
