Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.18 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $66.18 million and $815,223.84 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,375.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00576126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00108991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00271006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,221,273 coins and its circulating supply is 76,222,056 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.