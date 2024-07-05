EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $125.96. 692,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

