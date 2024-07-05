Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,114 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 258,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.80.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.