Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,114 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 258,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

