Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 0.7 %

EBS opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

