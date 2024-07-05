Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.
Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 122,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,216. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
