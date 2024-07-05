Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 122,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,216. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.