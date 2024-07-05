Edge Financial Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 259,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,626 shares of company stock worth $3,840,833. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

